Cedric, Hughley, Fox in New Bounce Series

Bounce is ramping up the star power with the new original series coming to the network.

At its summer press tour session Tuesday, Bounce, part of the E.W. Scripps Co.’s Katz Networks unit, said Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley, Vivica A. Fox, Mark Curry and Kim Coles will be a part of original Bounce programming.

Cedric the Entertainer will be a producer on the new series called Johnson, which looks at a group of life-long best friends who are all named Johnson. Comedian D.L. Hughley will be part of an ensemble cast in the series, which looks at the world from the perspective of being Black men.

Vivica A. Fox headlines Secrets of the Salon, a show that looks at the lives, loves and gossip emanating from an Atlanta hair salon. The series comes from Swirl Films, which also makes Bounce’s Saints and Sinners.

Dying to Be Famous: The Ryan Singleton Mystery is Bounce’s first true-crime docuseries and looks at the death of a 24-year-old aspiring model and film producer whose body was dumped in the Mojave Desert after being mutilated and having its organs removed.

Bounce also said it acquired the special Killing Michael Jackson, which will air Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. The special features the detectives involved in the investigation that led to the arrest of Jackson’s doctor Conrad Murray.

Returning Bounce programming includes barbershop comedy In The Cut. Mark Curry and Kim Coles are joining the cast this season.

Also coming back to Bounce are Saints & Sinners, with a first ever S&S movie scheduled for first quarter of 2021, Family Time, and the Trumpet Awards, recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of African Americans.

Katz Networks said that Court TV will be launching a new original series Judgment with Ashleigh Banfield on Sept. 13. The hour-long show will take viewers on a deep dive into provocative cases such as Casey Anthony and O.J. Simpson.

Ashleigh Banfield (Image credit: Court TV)

“It is wonderful being back on Court TV and I’m very excited about Judgment,” said Banfield. “We have the luxury of having access to the vast Court TV library of more than a thousand trials, which allows us to share and re-visit the most intriguing and legally fascinating cases in modern-day history. There are literally hundreds of compelling stories to tell - and we plan on telling them.”

Court TV will also be covering the trials of the Minnesota police officers accused of killing George Floyd. Other cases on Court TV include Georgia v. Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Bryan, the men accused of killing jogger Ahmaud Arbery, the case of the Doomsday Cult Mom, The Jinx murder trial of Robert Durst and The R. Kelly Sex Abuse Case.

"Given the current news climate in our country at the moment, there are trials ahead that represent some of the biggest, most critical and relevant cases we've seen in modern history," said Court TV senior VP Scott Tufts. "Court TV will be there, bringing viewers unrivaled access and insight into those cases as well as all the other compelling trials on the docket."