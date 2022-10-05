Boo! Samsung TV Plus Adds Halloween Movie Channel

Samsung said its TV Plus platform has added six new free, ad-supported streaming television channels, including one featuring Halloween movies.

The channel, owned and operated by Samsung, will stream films including Bad Moon, Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist, The Exorcist III, Wolves and Rosemary’s Baby.

Samsung also launched two channels from E.W. Scripps, with Ion Mystery and Grit Extra.

The other channels are:

Midsomer Murders, showing episodes of the U.K. drama in which export, murder and mysteries are investigated by Detective Chief Inspector Barnaby.

NHRA TV, with drag-racing action.

Local news channels from WeatherNation, providing local information in three additional markets: Charlotte; Portland, Oregon; and St. Louis.

Samsung TV Plus now offers more than 2020 channels via Samsung Smart TVs in the U.S. The free service reaches 465 million devices across TV and mobile in 24 countries. ▪️