Bobbi Gearhart Named VP/News Director at KTTV Los Angeles

Bobbi Gearhart has been named VP and news director at KTTV Los Angeles. She starts in June and comes from KGTV San Diego, where she was news director.

Known as Fox 11, the station is owned by Fox.

“Having previously worked together for many years, I am thrilled to reunite with my trusted colleague, Bobbi,” said Steve Carlston, senior VP and general manager of KTTV-KCOP. “She has proven to be a great news leader, a collaborator and great team builder. Bobbi’s tremendous knowledge of the Los Angeles market and years of experience in creating high quality content for a broad audience, will be a perfect fit to lead our team of great journalists.”

Prior to working at Scripps’s KGTV, Gearhart spent almost a decade at KNBC Los Angeles, first as an executive producer and then as managing editor. Before that, Gearhart was at KTVU San Francisco. Earlier in her career, Gearhart was a producer for KUSA Denver, KVUE Austin and KMIR Palm Springs.

Carlston had been general manager at KNBC.

A graduate of San Diego State University, Gearhart said, “I'm honored to return to Los Angeles and serve the area where I grew up. I cannot wait to lead a team that will share the positive stories of all the communities that make this region great. Collaborating with Steve again gives us the opportunity to build upon the station’s success with our shared vision of how to tackle the fast changing media landscape.”

Pete Wilgoren has been acting news director at KTTV.