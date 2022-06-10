Bob Saget Tribute ‘Dirty Daddy’ on Netflix

Dirty Daddy: A Tribute to Bob Saget is on Netflix, which calls the special “a celebration of Bob’s life in comedy with his friends and family.” Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Jeff Ross and John Stamos are in the special, which runs an hour and 23 minutes.

Saget died in January at 65. The comedian played Danny Tanner in Full House on ABC and Fuller House on Netflix. He also hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos on ABC throughout the ‘90s.

Saget died in an Orlando hotel room while he was on a standup tour. Stamos, who was his co-star on Full House and Fuller House, tweeted at the time, “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him.” ■