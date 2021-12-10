Bob Iger Does the Weather on KABC

Bob Iger, who began his career as a TV meteorologist before moving up the ranks at Disney, turned up at KABC Los Angeles Dec. 9 to do the morning weather. Iger retires from Disney Dec. 31. He was the CEO until February 2020 and is currently chairman of the board.

Iger got his start in television doing weather for a cable network in Ithaca, New York. He joined ABC in 1974.

KABC is part of ABC Owned Television Stations, which is part of Disney. Iger was interviewed on the KABC morning show, then was asked to handle the weather.

Iger shared with viewers about “light rain falling across the Southland,” with heavier stuff to follow. He forecasted a “very nippy” start to the weekend (62 degrees), and cooler still around “the beaches, near where I live.”

KABC meteorologist Leslie Lopez and morning anchor Leslie Sykes congratulated Iger when he finished the weather.

“By the way, I started as a weatherman when I was 23 years old,” he told Lopez. “So the possibility exists that you could become the CEO of the Walt Disney Company.” ■