Disney Elects Susan Arnold To Replace Bob Iger as Chairman

The Walt Disney Co.’s board of directors elected Susan Arnold as chairman of the board, effective Dec. 31, when she will succeed former CEO Bob Iger as chairman.

Arnold has been a director of Disney for 14 years and independent lead director since 2018.

She was an operating executive of The Carlyle Group from 2012 to 2021. Before that, she was president, global business units, at Procter & Gamble.

“Susan is an incredibly esteemed executive whose wealth of experience, unwavering integrity, and expert judgment have been invaluable to the company since she first joined the Board in 2007,” said Iger, currently executive chairman as well as chairman of the board. “Having most recently served as independent lead director, Susan is the perfect choice for chairman of the board, and I am confident the Company is well-positioned for continued success under her guidance and leadership. It has been a distinct honor to work with Susan and our many other talented directors, and I am incredibly grateful for the support and wise counsel they have provided during my tenure.”

Iger has been chairman since 2012. He stepped down as CEO in 2020 and was replaced by Bob Chapek.

Also: Bob Iger Sells Off Half of His Disney Stock Holdings

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Bob Iger for his extraordinary leadership over the past decade-and-a-half,” Arnold said.

“Bob has led Disney to amazing heights both creatively and financially, with his clear strategic vision for delivering high-quality branded storytelling, embracing cutting-edge technology, and expanding internationally, and he’s left an indelible mark on The Walt Disney Company that will be felt for generations to come," she said. "As I step into this new role as Chairman of the Board, I look forward to continuing to serve the long-term interests of Disney’s shareholders and working closely with CEO Bob Chapek as he builds upon the Company’s century-long legacy of creative excellence and innovation.”