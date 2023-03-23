Bob Halloran, WCVB Boston Sports Anchor, Sets Retirement

Bob Halloran, sports anchor at WCVB Boston, will retire from the SportsCenter 5 team effective May 31. He has spent 38 years in journalism in the New England region, and more than 20 at WCVB, a Hearst TV station and the market leader.

“Having covered all 11 Patriots Super Bowls, five Red Sox World Series championships, and everything in between, Bob is a sports reporting legend in Boston and has been an invaluable member of SportsCenter 5 for over two decades,” Kyle I. Grimes, WCVB president and general manager, said. “His knowledge of the teams is unrivaled, and he very skillfully brought us along for the ride as he covered some of the biggest and most exciting victories in Boston sports history.”

Halloran joined WCVB in 2003 as a freelance anchor/reporter and was appointed to a full-time anchor/reporter position in 2014.

“After nearly four decades doing a job that I’ve loved, in arguably the greatest sports town in the country, I’ve decided it’s time to step away from sports reporting and the tremendous team here at WCVB and spend more time writing, pursuing my passion for music and golf, and most importantly enjoying my incredible family,” said Halloran. “I’ve been blessed with a career that has allowed me to not only work alongside some of the best journalists in the business, but to cover some of the most outstanding teams, athletes, and sports legends. It has been a thrilling and rewarding journey, and I’ve enjoyed every minute.”

Prior to coming to Channel 5, Halloran’s career included stops at ESPN, WFXT Boston and WPRI Providence. Halloran spent three years as an anchor and writer for ESPN.com. At WFXT, Halloran was weekend sports anchor for three years. He was sports director at WPRI, and spent four years at WCVX Hyannis (MA), first as sports director before moving to news director. Halloran began his career at “Cape 11 Alive” in South Yarmouth, MA, where he started as a photographer and later became reporter, anchor and news director.

“Bob is an incredibly talented storyteller whose intelligence and quick wit earned the trust and respect of countless players and coaches throughout his storied career. He is a revered colleague and friend whose presence in the newsroom will be missed by the entire WCVB family. I know fellow SportsCenter 5 teammates Duke Castiglione, Naoko Funayama and Josh Brogadir will join me in celebrating Bob and wishing him nothing but the best in his retirement,” said Margaret Cronan, WCVB news director.

An accomplished author, Halloran’s books include Count The Rings, about the first 10 New England sports championships of this century, and Irish Thunder: The Hard Life and Times of Micky Ward, for which he was a technical consultant on the movie The Fighter. He also authored Impact Statement: A Family's Fight for Justice Against Whitey Bulger, Stephen Flemmi and the FBI, Breakdown, Destiny Derailed and The Fellowship of the No Longer Miserable. ■