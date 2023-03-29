‘Blue Bloods’ Gets Season 14 on CBS

CBS has ordered season 14 of drama Blue Bloods. Tom Selleck stars in the show, about the Reagan family in New York with a long history of working in law enforcement.

“Blue Bloods has dominated Friday nights since its premiere and remained an important anchor for CBS’ winning lineup,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “Led by the outstanding Tom Selleck and an incredible cast and creative team, viewers continue to embrace the Reagans, their law enforcement family and the series’ dramatic storytelling. We can’t wait to pull a chair up to the Reagan family dinner table for another fantastic season.”

Blue Bloods premiered in fall 2010. Airing in the Friday 10 p.m. slot, the show averages 9.5 million viewers, CBS said, and 11 million in terms of live plus 35-day multiplatform viewing.

Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray are also in the cast.

Blue Bloods is produced by CBS Studios. Kevin Wade, Siobhan Byrne-O’Connor, Ian Biederman and Dan Truly are executive producers. ■