‘Blue Bloods’ Gets Season 13 on CBS

Cop drama Blue Bloods is getting season 13 on CBS. Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan are in the cast.

“America’s favorite first family of law enforcement is back for season 13,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “The Reagans possess an incredible bond with audiences literally everywhere and on every platform. And in its 12th season, with over 250 episodes, Blue Bloods not only continues to dominate in the ratings but excels at an exceptionally high creative level. Led by the incomparable Tom Selleck, this amazing cast skillfully brings universal and relatable personal storylines to life week after week, while executive producer Kevin Wade and the skilled writing team craft compelling episodes featuring the show’s trademark mix of family dynamics and police work.”

The show averages 9.81 million viewers, according to CBS.

Kevin Wade, Ian Biederman, Brian Burns, Siobhan Byrne-O’Connor, Dan Truly and Tom Selleck executive produce. CBS Studios produces the show, which premiered in 2010.

“We look forward to many more Reagan family dinners next season,” said Kahl. ■