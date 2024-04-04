Blossom Lefcourt Named Global Head of Business Affairs at Universal Studio Group

Blossom Lefcourt has been hired as global head of business affairs at NBCUniversal’s Universal Studio Group.

Lefcourt previously was executive VP, global business & legal affairs, television, for eOne, where she worked on projects including Yellowjackets and A Gentleman in Moscow.

“Blossom has the technical expertise, deep industry knowledge and collaborative approach needed to head our global team and support all of USG's diverse business needs across our four studios,” Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman, Universal Studio Group, said in a staff memo.

“In addition to her resume, Blossom’s energy, passion for the role and commitment to reinforcing a positive culture proved that she was the right fit for our USG family, and I am confident she will be an excellent addition to our remarkable Business Affairs team,” Igbokwe said.

Lefcourt comes aboard to replace Masami Yamamoto, who left in November. Jeremy Adell has been acting as interim head and will now report to Lefcourt.

“I'd like to thank Jeremy Adell for filling in as Interim Head during this search,” Igbokwe said in her memo. “It goes without saying that Jeremy is a tremendous asset to USG and will continue to drive our business as part of Blossom’s team.’

Universal Studio Group comprises NBCU’s television studios: Universal Television, UCP, Universal Television Alternative Studio and Universal International Studios.