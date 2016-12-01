NBC Promotes Business Affairs Vets Yamamoto, Straus

NBC has promoted business affairs executives Masami Yamamoto and Lee Straus. Yamamoto is now executive VP, business affairs, scripted programming, at NBC Entertainment & Universal Television, and Straus is elevated to executive VP, business affairs, alternative/reality and specials programming for NBC Entertainment & Universal Television Alternative Studio.

Both Yamamoto and Straus have been part of NBC’s legal or business affairs departments since 2000 and will continue to report to George Cheeks, president of business operations and late-night programming at NBC Entertainment. Yamamoto had been senior VP, business affairs, at NBC Entertainment, while Straus held the same title at NBC Entertainment and Universal Television Alternative Studio.

“Masami and Lee are exceptionally intelligent and strategic business affairs executives,” said Cheeks. “Under their strong leadership, NBC Entertainment and Universal Television will be best equipped to navigate the business challenges in an increasingly complex and ever-evolving landscape.”