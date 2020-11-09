Bloomberg Launches Streaming News Net for Younger Adults

Bloomberg Media said on Monday it is expanding Bloomberg Quicktake from a social news service to a streaming news network aimed at younger adult viewers.

The 24-hour channel will initially be available on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV and Amazon Fire through a new Bloomberg App. Quicktake will be available on TV Plus on Nov. 18, Comcast’s Xumo in the next few weeks and Fox’s Tubi later this year.

American Express and AT&T Business have signed on as two of the launch Founding Sponsors. The brands will be featured across the Bloomberg Quicktake network, select social platforms, and also through exclusive sponsorship of signature editorial franchises that are designed for streaming and social media.

Since the start of the pandemic, streaming viewership has increased, with news being among the most popular programming. With the election over, it remains to be seen whether that continues.

The new app gives viewers a choice of following stories via Quicktake or Bloomberg TV, which is more geared toward finance news.

Quicktake can be viewed on its linear feed and its stories can be accessed on demand.

“Quicktake’s arrival on streaming disrupts the traditional broadcast TV news model -- from the types of stories it covers to the modern look and feel of the network, and the distribution centered around social and streaming,” said Justin B. Smith, CEO of Bloomberg Media. “Our vision for Bloomberg Quicktake has always been to create a network of record for this era. Now expanding beyond its roots in social, it will be the network to watch for the business-minded consumer who seeks a deeper understanding of the global stories that impact their lives.”

Bloomberg Quicktake launched in 2017 as a 24/7 global, social video news network in partnership with Twitter. Since then it has expanded to deliver social-first video across all platforms, building an audience of more than 50 million monthly unique viewers, the company said.

The new network launches with 10 and a half hours of live programming, including four live daily shows and 10 original series.

The live shows are: Take Charge at 9 a.m. ET; Take a Break at noon, Take the Lead at 4:30 p.m. and Geo at 8 p.m. The live shows feature Quicktake correspondents Tim Stenovec, Madison Mills, Kurumi Mori, Jennifer Zabasajja and Jason Kelly plus Bloomberg journalists from around the world.

A slate of documentary-style original series will air at 9 p.m., with 20-30 minute episodes followed by a post show featuring extended interviews and a reporter’s notebook-style pre-taped interview with behind-the-scenes details. The shows focus on business stories, companies, cities, money, technology, COVID-19 and climate.