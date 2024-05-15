Blockgraph Adopted by tvbeat, Enabling Audience-Based Planning

Blockgraph said that its identity and data collaboration platform has been adopted by tvbeat, a provider of campaign planning technology for media companies.

The deal will enable advertising to plan audience-based linear TV campaigns programmatically, the companies said.

“Our partnership with tvbeat is a testament to our commitment to innovative, data-driven TV advertising and privacy-centric data collaboration,” said Jason Manningham, CEO of Blockgraph. “Leveraging our two technologies, MVPDs and programmers can adhere to their privacy commitments while also maintaining greater control over their data, fueling more innovation in linear TV, the longstanding stalwart of premium video.”

Also Read: Madhive Teams With Blockgraph To Use First-Party Data for TV Campaigns

The agreement allows MVPDs and programmers to benefit from tvbeat’s advanced advertising capabilities while also applying data security and privacy protections. Taking advantage of record-level reporting and matching, users can plan, execute, and measure their audience-based programmatic linear TV campaigns, improving results and driving more value from their inventory.

“Blockgraph has established an important network effect across leading MVPDs and programmers, as well as their advertising ecosystem partners,” said Robert Farazin, co-founder and CEO of tvbeat. “We are confident that this new partnership will benefit the market by delivering time- and cost-efficient audience matching and, in turn, power better campaign measurement and attribution for linear TV.”

Blockgraph is owned by Charter Communications, Comcast NBCUniversal and Paramount.