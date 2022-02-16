‘Billboard Music Awards’ on NBC May 15

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards happens live on NBC Sunday, May 15. The event, celebrating the best in modern music, takes place in Las Vegas, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The host and performers have not yet been announced.

Billboard Music Awards honorees are determined by performance on the Billboard charts

The event is produced by MRC Live & Alternative. Robert Deaton is executive producer.

Last year’s show aired live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Nick Jonas hosted. The Weeknd picked up 10 wins, Drake got the Artist of the Decade Award and Pink was given the ICON Award, and pulled off an aerial stunt with her daughter. ■