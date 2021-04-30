Nick Jonas to Host ‘Billboard Music Awards’ on NBC

Nick Jonas will host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. It happens May 23 and NBC airs the event.

Jonas shared the news on Today April 30.

Dick Clark Productions produces the Billboard Music Awards.

Jonas is a member of the Jonas Brothers. His film work includes Goat and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. He’s a coach on NBC competition series The Voice.

Last year’s Billboard Music Awards happened in October after initially being scheduled for late April. Kelly Clarkson hosted, as she did in 2018 and 2019.

Barry Adelman and Robert Deaton are executive producers for the telecast.

Billboard Music Awards' finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners.