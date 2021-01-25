‘Billboard Music Awards’ Happens on NBC May 23

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards happens live on NBC May 23. Dick Clark Productions is producing the event, which celebrates the best in music. NBC has not announced who will host the gala.

“Unique among music awards shows, honorees are determined by performance on the Billboard charts, the ultimate authority and measure of success in music,” according to Billboard and NBC.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards happened Oct. 14 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Kelly Clarkson, host of daytime program The Kelly Clarkson Show, hosted the awards, as she had done in 2018 and 2019. Memorable performances came from Demi Lovato, John Legend and Post Malone, among others, and Malone won nine awards.

The 2020 event was to happen April 29, but was pushed back due to the pandemic.