Primetime Ratings Wednesday: Fox Wins as ‘Masked Singer’ Goes Up

Fox won the Wednesday ratings battle, with The Masked Singer leading the network. Fox had a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. Runner-up was NBC at 0.8/5.

The networks had the VP debate the Wednesday before.

The Masked Singer went up 14% to 1.6 and I Can See Your Voice lost a tenth of a point for a 1.0.

NBC had The Billboard Music Awards across prime at 0.8. Kelly Clarkson hosted the event, which was pushed back from May. The May 2019 Billboard Music Awards got a 2.1.

CBS did a 0.7/4. Big Brother went up a tenth to 1.0 and the premiere of The Amazing Race got a 0.7. A SWAT repeat followed.

ABC posted a 0.4/3. Movie Coco got a 0.5 and the premiere of The Con a 0.3.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.3/2. On Telemundo, El Domo Del Dinero got a 0.2 and Todo Por Mi Hija a 0.3, both down a tenth of a point from the night before. Falsa Identidad got a flat 0.2.

On Univision it was Medicos and Imperio de Mentiras at 0.3, then Dulce Ambicion at 0.2. All three were flat with the night before.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. Devils and Coroner both got a flat 0.1.