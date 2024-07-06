‘Big Freedia Means Business’ To Debut Season 2 On Oct. 2

Fuse Media said that its highest-rated unscripted series Big Freedia Means Business, will return for Season 2 on October 2.

The show, co-produced with World of Wonder, will appear on Fuse and Fuse Plus in the U.S.

Big Freedia, a rapper known for New Orleans bounce music, planned to announce premiere date Saturday during a panel discussion at Essence Fest. She has worked with Fuse on previous shows including Big Freedia Bounces Back and Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce.

In season two of the series, Freedia and her business team work on thriving ventures like Royal Bud, Shade Sunglasses and the Big Freedia Hotel, and eye new genres in the entertainment industry.

On top of her budding empire, Freedia is also working on a gospel album and plans to write a children’s book.

Guests on Season 2 episodes include Macy Gray, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tamar Braxton, Billy Porter and Cimafunk.

Fuse and World of Wonder share international streaming rights for the series, and Big Freedia Means Business will stream internationally on World of Wonder’s WOW Presents Plus and Fuse Media Shade of Black free ad-supported streaming TV channels on the same day as they premiere in the U.S.

The series will premiere on WOW Presents Plus in the U.S. in 2025.