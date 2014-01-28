Fuse Renews 'Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce'

Fuse said it ordered a second season, of eight new half-hour episodes of Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce. The docu-series is currently in production in New Orleans and will return in June.

With Big Freedia as its guide, the unscripted series explores the world of the New Orleans underground hip hop scene known as “Bounce.” Viewers will join Big Freedia as she finds her voice as Louisiana’s premiere Bounce artist, works through her mother’s illness and works hard to transition from local celebrity to mainstream pop icon. The docu-series will also welcome back Katey Red and other special guests, Fuse said. The series is executive produced by Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, and Tom Campbell of World of Wonder (RuPaul's Drag Race).

Season one was Fuse’s top original series on total viewer delivery reaching more than 4 million viewers, and set a Fuse record for P18-34 and P18-49 delivery.

