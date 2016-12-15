‘Big Freedia’ Gets New Name, Longer Episodes on Fuse

Fuse has renewed Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce and given the reality series, about a hip-hop performer, a new name and episode length. Big Freedia Bounces Back will return with eight episodes in the summer of 2017, it’s sixth season. Episodes will be 60 minutes, up from a half hour.

Big Freedia is the most popular series on Fuse, according to the network, which targets a Latino and multicultural audience in the 18-34 demo. Freedia performs a New Orleans style of hip-hop called bounce.

“Fuse continues to enjoy an ongoing relationship with the multi-talented and immensely popular Big Freedia, who has been a key driver of our linear and digital audience,” said Michael Dugan, VP of original content at Fuse Media. “Our viewers have followed Freedia’s journey, including the highs and lows that have been documented across several seasons. We are all looking forward to watching the story continue to unfold as she bounces back in season six.”

Fuse says the longer episodes will follow a clean and sober Freedia, “ready for a new lease on life.” The series will again be produced by World of Wonder Productions.