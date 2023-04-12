‘Big Bang Theory’ Spinoff in the Works at New Streamer Max

Warner Bros.-produced ‘The Big Bang Theory’ aired for 12 seasons on CBS and is available on HBO Max.

Chuck Lorre is developing a comedy for new streamer Max that is “derived,” the network said, from The Big Bang Theory. Warner Bros. Television, where Lorre has an overall deal, is producing.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced Max, a combination of HBO Max and Discovery Plus, April 12. The service is set to launch May 23.

Lorre will executive produce the spinoff via Chuck Lorre Productions.

The Big Bang Theory debuted in 2007 and ended in 2019. All 12 seasons are on HBO Max and will be on Max, and the first five seasons of Young Sheldon are on HBO Max and will be on Max. The Big Bang Theory detailed five characters living in Southern California: physicist roommates Leonard and Sheldon, waitress Penny from across the hall, aerospace engineer Howard and astrophysicist Raj. Johnny Galecki and Jim Parsons played Leonard and Sheldon.

With six seasons on CBS, Young Sheldon is also derived from the Big Bang Theory universe. Iain Armitage plays Sheldon Cooper as a kid in East Texas.

Warner Bros. Television and Max did not divulge characters, storylines or a title for the new series.