CBS Orders More ‘Young Sheldon’

CBS has ordered two additional seasons of comedy Young Sheldon. Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro created Young Sheldon, a spinoff of The Big Bang Theory.

The show debuted in September 2017.

“Thanks to Chuck Lorre’s and Steve Molaro’s outstanding creative leadership, Young Sheldon has been a powerful performer for the network with an audience that towers over most of the television landscape,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment.

The series averages over 14.5 million viewers. It stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and Annie Potts.

“The Coopers are portrayed by an amazing cast, and we are looking forward to having the gifted writing staff mine even more of Sheldon’s hilarious backstory and the warm family dynamic that has made this comedy a favorite with audiences for the past two seasons,” said Thom Sherman, senior executive VP of programming.

Lorre, Molaro, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak are the executive producers for Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.