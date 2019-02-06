CBS Renews Comedy ‘Mom’ For Two More Seasons

CBS has renewed comedy Mom for two additional seasons. Stars Anna Faris and Allison Janney have reached new agreements with Warner Bros. Television to stick with the show.

The renewal means seasons seven and eight are coming.

The series was created by Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky and Gemma Baker.

“We’re exceptionally proud to have Mom on our air; a high-quality, signature comedy with characters viewers love, that also brings strength and stability to our lineup,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “Under Chuck Lorre’s extraordinary leadership and with his outstanding writing and production team, we look forward to having MOM on CBS for many years to come.”

The show averages over 10 million total viewers.

“We’re fortunate to have the gifted talents of Anna and Allison, with their wit, intelligence and incomparable comic skill, heading up such a brilliant cast on this noteworthy series,” added Thom Sherman, senior executive VP, programming, CBS Entertainment.

Mom premiered in September 2013. Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall and William Fichtner are also in the cast. Chuck Lorre, Nick Bakay, Gemma Baker and Warren Bell are executive producers for Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.