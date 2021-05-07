Bernie Sanders on HBO’s ‘Axios’ May 9

Senator Bernie Sanders sits for an interview on HBO documentary series Axios May 9. Sanders chats with Jonathan Swan, Axios national political correspondent, about the discord among Democrats, the challenge of negotiating with Republicans, police reform, and why the Democratic party isn’t resonating with working-class voters.

May 9 will be the first of six new episodes. The premiere also checks in with Ben van Beurden, CEO of Shell, and Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD president and CEO.

Matthew O’Neill and Perri Peltz direct and the pair executive produces Axios with Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen & Roy Schwartz.

Axios is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, Axios and DCTV.