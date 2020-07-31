HBO’s ‘Axios’ Features President Trump Interview

News mag Axios will have an interview with President Trump in the episode out on HBO Aug. 3. Jonathan Swan, national political correspondent at Axios, speaks with the president about COVID, Black Lives Matter, the presidential election and foreign policy issues in Afghanistan, China and Russia.

Trump reveals that he did not bring up the issue of bounties offered to the Taliban to kill American soldiers in a phone call with Vladimir Putin this month.

Axios airs 11 p.m. ET/PT.

Matthew O’Neill and Perri Peltz produce and direct the series, which features documentary-style reporting and in-depth conversations with newsmakers.

Axios is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, Axios and DCTV. Executive producers are Mike Allen, Jim VandeHei and Roy Schwartz.