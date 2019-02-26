HBO Orders More ‘Axios’

Newsy documentary series Axios has been renewed for a second season on HBO. Season two will have eight half-hour episodes--four this spring and four in the fall--along with four specials “reacting to the most consequential news of the moment and driving the conversation with shorter, interview-based programs,” said HBO.

Axios premiered on HBO Nov. 4. Season one had interviews with President Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

"The second season of Axios will feature more breaking news and more interviews with dominant personalities and definitive trends shaping our future," said Axios CEO Jim VandeHei. "The series will look beyond the news of the day and illuminate and reveal how the collision of industries like tech, business and politics are changing our lives."

Matthew O’Neill and Perri Peltz return to direct and produce the show. Season two will have breaking news, interviews and profiles.