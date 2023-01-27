Benjamin Hall, Fox News Correspondent Injured in Ukraine, to Publish Memoir

Benjamin Hall, a Fox News war correspondent who was seriously injured outside Kyiv last year, will publish the memoir Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Make It Home March 14.

Hall was injured on March 14, 2022. His colleagues, Pierre Zakrzewski and Oleksandra Kuvshynova, were killed in the attack. Hall was evacuated to Poland, then airlifted to Landstuhl Medical Center in Germany.

From HarperCollins, Saved “is the story of how he survived–and shares his experience for the first time–from his ground-level view of the war to his dramatic rescue to his arduous and ongoing recovery,” said Fox News. “Hall recalls his time at the front lines of our world's conflicts, exploring how his struggle to step away from war reporting led him back one last perilous time. Featuring nail-biting accounts from the many people across multiple countries who banded together to get him to safety, Hall offers a stunning look at the complex teamwork and heartfelt perseverance that turned his life into a mission.”

Hall spoke about the book on Fox & Friends January 26. "This book is about being saved--it's being saved by all these people. And it's that understanding that can give you so much strength. We all think about Pierre every day and I think that's really important for all of us to do and I think of my family every day and I went through everything thanks to them. And you have got to remember those close things to you and keep fighting for them every day."

Hall joined Fox News in 2015. ■