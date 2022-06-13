Ben Tatta Joins Operative as Chief Commercial Officer

Industry veteran Ben Tatta was named chief commercial officer of Operative.

Tatta was previously president of Standard Media Index, which was acquired earlier this month by GTCR, which installed Scott Knoll as CEO of SMI.

Before joining SMI, Tatta helped Kristin Dolan and Dolan Family Venture launch the measurement firm 605 in 2016.

Tatta earlier had spent 10 years with Cablevision Systems, rising to president of Cablevision Media Sales. He also held posts at USA Network, IBM and CapCities/ABC.

Operative also said that it hired Michael Grossi, who has run enterprise software companies as its new CEO.

Former CEO Lorne Brown will remain a member of the board and focus on market development and investment strategy.

“I’ve been following Operative as a leading player in this industry for many years, with a renewed focus over the past few years as they continue to bring new transformational capabilities to market with their AOS platform,” Tatta said. “When Lorne and Michael approached me about leading Operative to the next level of scale and growth, it was not only a very logical fit based on my experience but also an exciting opportunity to help transform the way media companies do business.” ■