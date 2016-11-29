SintecMedia Acquires Operative

TV ad management software company SintecMedia has acquired fellow broadcast ad software company Operative, bringing together two companies who combined service more than 300 companies, including NBCUniversal, Comcast, Clear Channel, CBS, ABC, AT&T and more.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"Operative's fantastic customer base and digital advertising solutions are the perfect compliment to our own global client roster and television advertising products," said SintecMedia CEO Amotz Yarden in a statement. "With Operative as a key part of our offering, SintecMedia brings TV and digital ad management together, allowing media companies to streamline advertising infrastructure, increase profitability and drive the long term strategic control of their business."

Operative founder Lorne Brown, who will become president of SintecMedia, added: "SintecMedia's acquisition of Operative is the best possible outcome for our clients and for all media companies working to maximize profitability as TV and digital channels start to intertwine. We are thrilled to join the SintecMedia team and look forward to continuing to create solutions for media companies in the future."