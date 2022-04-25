Imagine, Operative Team Up To Automate Sales for Sinclair

Imagine Communications and Operative said they are working together to build a automated ad sales system that will be used by Sinclair Broadcast Group.

The system enables media companies to plan, sell and execute ad campaigns across all linear and digital properties based on audiences and will pave the way for alternative measurement and buying currencies, the companies said.

“We are excited to see solution vendors in the advertising technology arena partner together in a collaborative fashion,” said Delbert Parks, president of technology for Sinclair. “The industry needs more open, standards-based platforms to allow broadcasters to innovate and evolve as audiences fragment and new technologies offer more opportunities for advertisers. Imagine and Operative are trusted partners and we fully support their collaboration.”

As the ad business has become more complex, with marketers looking to coordinate and maximize reach across platforms, interoperability has become a big demand being made by media companies.

Also: Small Cable Firms Targeting Advanced Ads

"Customers require flexibility and extensibility when it comes to technology and data in media today,” said Lorne Brown, CEO of Operative. “The companies who are willing to partner and collaborate will provide the most value to their customers. Operative has always had an ‘open’ philosophy and our flagship product AOS was designed to accelerate data sharing across the entire ad workflow. Imagine shares our strategic vision of platform interoperability.”

The product being built by Operating and Imagine aims to be an industry solution based on standards including TIP.

“We work proactively to enable our customers to innovate quickly with plug-and-play integrations into best-of-breed solutions against a backdrop of an ever-changing media landscape,” said Tom Cotney, CEO of Imagine Communications. ”Our partnership with Operative empowers our mutual customers to move faster, increase automation and operational efficiencies, while reducing costs.”

Sinclair and other media companies use Operative’s operating system–AOS– to allow buyers to target audiences across a multitude of impression-based currencies to process this order across all platforms and manage inventory.

Also: Fox Puts Ad Sales Management System in Cloud with Operative

Imagine’s inventory monetization system ingests orders from AOS and optimizes the respective ad decisions to guarantee reach and frequency to a particular audience across both digital and linear viewers, while maximizing the yield across all inventory. Ad execution data is sent back into AOS, where powerful dashboards provide advertisers real-time campaign fulfillment and forecasting reports. ■