‘Below Deck’ Back on Bravo November 21
Tenth season for series about luxury yacht and those who make it run
Season ten of Below Deck is on Bravo November 21. Captain Lee Rosbach, Chef Rachel Hargrove and Chief Stew Fraser Olender return to the Caribbean and lead the way on motor yacht St. David. The yacht measures nearly 200 feet, head to toe.
“With a bigger boat comes bigger problems,” warns Bravo.
The show is set on St. Lucia. The new staff includes Bosun Ross McHarg, Stews Hayley De Sola Pinto and Alissa Humber, Deck/Stew Camille Lamb and Deckhands Tony Duarte, Katie Glaser and Ben Willoughby. There is some serious conflict between the stews, which Olender must sort out.
The Below Deck fleet also includes Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Adventure, Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Down Under. The first three are on Bravo and Down Under is on Peacock.
Below Deck is produced by 51 Minds. Mark Cronin, Courtland Cox, Lauren Simms, Tania Hamidi, Christian Sarabia and Zachary Klein are executive producers. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
