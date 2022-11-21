‘Below Deck’ Back on Bravo November 21

Season ten of Below Deck is on Bravo November 21. Captain Lee Rosbach, Chef Rachel Hargrove and Chief Stew Fraser Olender return to the Caribbean and lead the way on motor yacht St. David. The yacht measures nearly 200 feet, head to toe.

“With a bigger boat comes bigger problems,” warns Bravo.

The show is set on St. Lucia. The new staff includes Bosun Ross McHarg, Stews Hayley De Sola Pinto and Alissa Humber, Deck/Stew Camille Lamb and Deckhands Tony Duarte, Katie Glaser and Ben Willoughby. There is some serious conflict between the stews, which Olender must sort out.

The Below Deck fleet also includes Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Adventure, Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Down Under. The first three are on Bravo and Down Under is on Peacock.

Below Deck is produced by 51 Minds. Mark Cronin, Courtland Cox, Lauren Simms, Tania Hamidi, Christian Sarabia and Zachary Klein are executive producers. ■