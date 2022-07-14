‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Back With New Episodes August 4
By Michael Malone published
Mike Judge brings back youthful dullards on Paramount Plus
Animated series Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head premieres on Paramount Plus Thursday, August 4. The series arrives a few weeks after movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, which debuted on Paramount Plus June 23.
Paramount Plus also has the 1996 movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, and remastered versions of the classic series, with the full library available soon.
Beavis and Butt-Head ran on MTV for seven seasons from 1993 to 1997, with an eighth season as part of a revival in 2011.
Besides creating, writing and producing the show, Judge voices Beavis and Butt-Head, a pair of dim-witted boys prone to goofy adventures around town and sometimes beyond.
Judge, Lew Morton and Michael Rotenberg, and Chris Prynoski executive produce, along with Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina and Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
