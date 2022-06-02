‘Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe’ on Paramount Plus June 23

Movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe premieres on Paramount Plus June 23. Over 200 episodes of the series, Beavis and Butt-Head, will be available on Paramount Plus, and a new series turns up later this year.

Paramount Plus calls the movie “a tale that technically spans two centuries,” and one that “promises to sit atop all future lists of the Dumbest Science Fiction Movies Ever Made.”

Beavis and Butt-Head are sentenced to space camp by a juvenile court judge in 1998. The pair paradoxically excels, and are asked to join a space shuttle mission. They foul up the mission and are left for dead in space, then shoot through a black hole and reemerge back on Earth in 2022.

An animated comedy, Beavis and Butt-Head ran on MTV for seven seasons, starting in 1993, then had an eighth season in 2011.

“Beavis and Butt-Head were defining voices of a generation, and to this day, the show is one of the most well-known and beloved animated IPs of all time,” said Chris McCarthy, president/CEO, Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. “Mike Judge has reimagined this dynamic duo in a way that is sure to have both old fans and new ones alike laughing out loud – and we couldn’t be more excited to bring them back into our rapidly expanding arsenal of hit adult animation.”

Voices in the film come from Judge, Gary Cole, Chris Diamantopoulos, Nat Faxon, Brian Huskey, Chi McBride and Tig Notaro. Judge created Beavis and Butt-head.

“Reuniting Beavis and Butt-Head is the smartest dumb move one could make, and we jumped at the opportunity,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of streaming for Paramount Plus. “Only a duo this iconic would bring us to space and back and we’re so excited to share their epic, nacho-filled journey with audiences.”

A peek at the movie happens during the MTV Movie & TV Awards Sunday, June 5.

The movie is executive produced by Mike Judge, Lew Morton and Michael Rotenberg, and Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse. ■