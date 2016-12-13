Mike Judge Gets Lifetime Achievement Award From WGAW

Mike Judge (King of the Hill, Silicon Valley) will receive the Writers Guild of America, West Animation Writers Caucus’ 2016 Animation Writing Award for lifetime achievement.

Judge's other credits include MTV's Beavis & Butt-head.

WGAW VP David Goodman said those shows and others have "advanced the form of animation storytelling and continue to be a benchmark for creators everywhere."

Judge also voiced Hank Hill in King of the Hill and has done voice work for South Park, Family Guy and Aqua Teen Hunger Force.

The award goes to writers "who have advanced the literature of animation in film and television throughout the years and made outstanding contributions to the profession of the animation writer."

It also goes to a lot of Fox show talent. Past winners include Matt Groening, Al Jean, Sam Simon and Seth MacFarlane.