‘Battlebots’ Returns to Discovery Jan. 6

Battlebots returns on Discovery Jan. 6. The robot-fighting competition sees more than 60 teams head to Las Vegas to compete for The Giant Nut trophy. There are 14 episodes.

End Game of New Zealand is the champ. After missing the 2020 season, Blacksmith, Minotaur, Duck! and Icewave get back in the ring. Also in the running are Witch Doctor, SawBlaze, Hydra, Whiplash and Valkyrie.

“Delighted to kick off the new year and welcome viewers back into the BattleBox with 14 all-new episodes filled with some of the most intense bot battles we've ever seen,” said Scott Lewers, executive VP, multiplatform programming, Discovery Factual, and head of content, Science. “Thursday night robot fighting action's back and better than ever!"

Chris Rose and Kenny Florian offer play by play and Faruq Tauheed is ring announcer. Pete Abrahamson is the so-called Bot Whisperer.

“This year’s World Championship was the most exciting ever, and the battles are beyond amazing,” said BattleBots founder and CEO Edward Roski. “The builders did an incredible job raising the bar to a completely new level of imagination, skill and, frankly, violence. There are shocks and upsets, and heartwarming triumphs over technical and personal challenges. It’s going to be our best ever season, and we can’t wait for the start of January so we can share all the drama with our millions of fans.”

Battlebots is produced by Whalerock Industries and BattleBots, Inc. Executive producers are Chris Cowan, Edward (Trey) Roski, Greg Munson, Tom Gutteridge, Aaron Catling and Evan Gatica. For Discovery Channel, Scott Lewers, Joseph Boyle, Caroline Perez and Wyatt Channell are executive producers. ■