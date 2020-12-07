Discovery Plus to Have Its Own ‘BattleBots’ Series

BattleBots: Bounty Hunters premieres Jan. 4 on Discovery Plus, the series pitting current fighting robots against BattleBots “legends.” The bots that will appear include Tombstone, Bronco, Witch Doctor, Son of Whyachi, Beta and Icewave.

In each episode, challengers compete for the right to become the Bounty Hunter and fight a Legend.

Discovery Plus debuts Jan. 4, featuring content from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, OWN, Animal Planet, Discovery and other Discovery Inc. networks. It costs $4.99 monthly with commercials and $6.99 monthly without.

A new season of BattleBots premiered on Discovery Dec. 3 after its May premiere was pushed back due to COVID. The new season happens without a live audience.

Ed Roski and Greg Munson created Battlebots. It is produced by BattleBots, Inc. and Whalerock Industries. BattleBots previously aired on Comedy Central, where it launched in 2000, and ABC. It began on Discovery in 2018.