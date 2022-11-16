'Baking It' Season Two Stars With Holiday Special

Baking It has a holiday special on NBC December 12, the same day season two starts on Peacock. Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler host and executive produce.

The special features Fred Armisen, Kristen Bell, Nicole Richie and JB Smoove. Armisen will make Venezuelan hallacas, Bell makes Austrian Schaumrollen and pickle soup, Richie creates sticky apple cake and Smoove produces some vegan banana pudding cake.

Season two features a new batch of bakers competing. Roommates Allen Speigner and Matthew Bardoner of Cookeville, Tennessee; brothers Keith Holland and Corey Holland, from Fort Washington, Maryland and Decatur, Georgia; siblings Reema Patel and Ravi Patel of Chicago; couple Sharon “Sevn” Strickland and Shemara “Kandyy” Pittman from Charlotte; mother/daughter Madison “Maddie” Howton and April Howton of Florence, Alabama; sisters Sydney Brasuell and Jenna Brasuell of McKinney, Texas; friends Yuki Burton and Omonivie “Olma” Agboghidi of Oakland; and married couple Agnes Tamburello Molina and George Molina of Middle Village, New York compete.

Poehler and Nicolle Yaron created the show. Poehler, Rudolph and Yaron executive produce with Pip Wells, Kate Arend and Dave Becky. Universal Television Alternative Studio produces the show in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

The season has five episodes, plus the holiday special. ■