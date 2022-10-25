Amy Poehler on Board for Season Two of Peacock's 'Baking It'
Poehler and Maya Rudolph reunite as Poehler replaces Andy Samberg as co-host
Season two of Baking It, with Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph hosting and executive producing, debuts on Peacock Monday, December 12. There will be five hour-long, weekly episodes for the competition series.
The show comes from the creators of Making It, a craft competition series with Poehler and Nick Offerman hosting. Rudolph and Andy Samberg hosted the first season of Baking It last year, and executive produced with Poehler.
"A new batch of bakers compete in a series of thrilling and hilarious challenges designed by Amy and Maya themselves to test the bakers more than ever for the chance to win some serious money and the adoration of our beloved Baking It judges, the Grandmothers!" according to Peacock, which promises "explosions, implements of destruction, smashing cakes and more!"
December 12 also offers a holiday special, to air on NBC, with Poehler and Rudolph inviting some famous friends over to bake, compete and raise some dough for charity.
"This season's coziest cooking competition is Baking It: Season Two!" the hosts said in a statement. "This season has everything: The Grannies, crafty bakes, goofy songs about butter, cash prizes, BFFs, family, and did we mention butter? And, to make it even more exciting we'll be hosting this season together!"
Rudolph was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2000 to 2007. Her movies include Bridesmaids and Life of the Party. Poehler was on SNL 2001 to 2008 and starred in Parks and Recreation. She's a co-creator of Netflix's Russian Doll.
Baking It is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment. Poehler and Rudolph executive produce with Nicolle Yaron, Pip Wells, Kate Arend and Dave Becky. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
