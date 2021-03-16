Maya Rudolph Hosts ‘SNL’ March 27

Maya Rudolph hosts Saturday Night Live March 27. Rudolph was a cast member on the show from 2000 to 2007. She portrays VP Kamala Harris on SNL. She hosted once before.

Jack Harlow is the musical guest. His debut album is “Thats What They All Say.”

April 3, Daniel Kaluuya, star of Judas and the Black Messiah, is the host and St. Vincent the musical guest. Her album “Daddy’s Home” is released May 14.

On April 10, Carey Mulligan, star of Promising Young Woman, hosts and Kid Cudi is the musical guest. Kid’s latest album is “Man on the Moon III: The Chosen.”

Airing on NBC, Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.