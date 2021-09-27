‘Babylon 5’ Rebooting on The CW

A reboot of futuristic space drama Babylon 5 is in development at The CW. J. Michael Straczynski created the original, which premiered on PTEN in 1994, and is on board for the new series.

John Sheridan, an Earthforce officer with a mysterious background, is assigned to Babylon 5, a five-mile-long space station in neutral space, a port of call for travelers, smugglers, corporate explorers and alien diplomats at a time of uneasy peace and the constant threat of war. His arrival triggers a destiny beyond anything he could have imagined, as an exploratory Earth company accidentally sparks a conflict with a civilization a million years ahead, putting Sheridan and the rest of the crew in the line of fire as the last, best hope for the survival of the human race.

Warner Bros. Television is producing the show, along with Straczynski's Studio JMS.

The 1993 film The Gathering begat Babylon 5. The series was set in the years 2257-2262. The original series had its final season on TNT, and spawned TNT series Crusade.

Straczynski co-created Sense8, which had two seasons on Netflix. His film credits include Underworld: Awakening and World War Z.