Netflix Cancels Drama ‘Sense8’

Netflix has canceled its sci-fi drama Sense8, which launched its second season last month. The show comes from Lana and Lilly Wachowski, Grant Hill and J. Michael Straczynski.

“After 23 episodes, 16 cities and 13 countries, the story of the Sense8 cluster is coming to an end,” Netflix VP original content Cindy Holland said in a statement. “It is everything we and the fans dreamed it would be: bold, emotional, stunning, kick ass, and outright unforgettable. Never has there been a more truly global show with an equally diverse and international cast and crew, which is only mirrored by the connected community of deeply passionate fans all around the world. We thank Lana, Lilly, Joe [J. Michael Straczynski] and Grant (Hill) for their vision, and the entire cast and crew for their craftsmanship and commitment.”

Sense8 is about eight characters, from different parts of the world, who experience a violent vision, and find themselves mentally connected by the experience.

The cast includes Aml Ameen, Doona Bae, Toby Onwumere, Jamie Clayton and Tina Desai.

Netflix also canceled Baz Luhrmann drama The Get Down in recent weeks.