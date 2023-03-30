‘Awkwafina is Nora from Queens’ Season Three on Comedy Central April 26

Season three of Awkwafina is Nora from Queens starts on Comedy Central Wednesday, April 26. Awkwafina is the creator, writer and star of the show, inspired by her growing up in Queens.

BD Wong plays Nora’s father and Lori Tan Chinn her grandmother. Bowen Yang portrays her cousin Edmund.

Season three sees Nora searching for meaning everywhere, from working at her neighborhood bodega to appearing in a reality competition show to Iceland, teases Comedy Central. “This season explores themes of identity and success, all while keeping up with the family we've grown to love: Grandma is anxious about getting older, Edmund has a taste of stardom as an actor and Wally contemplates some big life changes,” the network added.

Jennifer Esposito is a recurring guest and Scott Adsit, Michael Bolton, Ronny Chieng, Janeane Garofalo, Gina Gershon, Ken Jeong, Frankie Muniz and Jai Rodriguez are among the guest stars.

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens is created by Awkwafina and Teresa Hsiao and executive produced by Awkwafina, Teresa Hsiao, Sean Fogel, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First. Andrew Lutin exec produces and Tara Power is executive in charge of production for MTV Entertainment Studios. ■