‘Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens’ Season Premiere on Comedy Central Aug. 18

Season two of comedy Awkwafina is Nora From Queens premieres on Comedy Central Aug. 18. Two episodes will air on premiere night. There are 10 episodes in the new season.

Awkwafina stars in the series that is based on her life, growing up in Queens. BD Wong plays her father, Lori Tan Chinn her grandmother, and Bowen Yang portrays her cousin.

“Nora Lin leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer borough-NYC,” said Comedy Central.

Wong directs new episodes, as does Andrew McCarthy, who starred in St. Elmo’s Fire and Pretty in Pink. Bill Benz, Laura Murphy, Jordan Kim and Steven Tsuchida.

Awkafina’s film work includes Crazy Rich Asians, Jumanji: The Next Level and The Farewell.

Awkwafina and Teresa Hsiao created Awkafina is Nora From Queens. The series is executive produced by Awkwafina, Karey Dornetto, Teresa Hsiao, Lucia Aniello, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First. Justin Rosenblatt and Andrew Lutin executive produce for MTV Entertainment Studios and Tara Power is executive in charge of production.