Busted Pilot: Fall Schedules Take Shape, 'In the Heights' Hits and Misses, 'Bosch' Preps Farewell
By B+C Staff
Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about what's happening on the programming scene
Broadcasting + Cable's Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone chat about The CW programming Saturdays for the first time, how In the Heights lands, and the final season of Bosch--and what's next for the cop drama.
