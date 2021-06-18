Trending

Busted Pilot: Fall Schedules Take Shape, 'In the Heights' Hits and Misses, 'Bosch' Preps Farewell

Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about what's happening on the programming scene

Broadcasting + Cable's Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone chat about The CW programming Saturdays for the first time, how In the Heights lands, and the final season of Bosch--and what's next for the cop drama.