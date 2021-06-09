Lin-Manuel Miranda Film ‘In the Heights’ on HBO Max June 10

In the Heights, a feature film from Lin-Manuel Miranda, premieres in theaters and on HBO Max June 10. Jon M. Chu directed the Warner Bros. film.

The cast features Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz, Marc Anthony and Jimmy Smits.

Miranda wrote the stage play of the same name and Quiara Alegria Hudes wrote the screenplay.

Set in Manhattan’s Dominican neighborhood of Washington Heights, the movie centers on a bodega owner who saves his pennies and sings about and dreams of a better life. “The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community,” goes the description on HBO Max.

Miranda, Hudes, Scott Sanders, Anthony Bregman and Mara Jacobs produced the film, with David Nicksay and Kevin McCormick executive producers.

Miranda created the Broadway smash Hamilton. In the Heights premiered on Broadway in 2008.

Chu directed Crazy Rich Asians.

In the Heights will be available on HBO Max for 31 days following its theatrical release. The film is rated PG-13.