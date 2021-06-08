What’s Premiering This Week (June 7-June 13)

The first full week of June will feature a packed lineup of movie and series debuts heading into the summer television season.

Disney Plus on June 9 will debut its latest live-action Marvel Studios-produced series, Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the God of Mischief from the Marvel theatrical films.

HBO Max will continue its run of debuting movies simultaneously with its theater release with the June 10 premiere of In The Heights, starring Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of June 7 to June 13 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

June 8 -- The Amusement Park (horror movie) -- Shudder

June 9 -- College Sports Inc. (sports documentary) -- Vice

June 9 -- Awake (sci fi movie) -- Netflix

June 10 -- The Cube (game show) -- TBS

June 10 -- Infinite (sci-fi movie) -- Paramount Plus

June 10 -- Starstruck (comedy) -- HBO Max

June 10 -- TrollsTopia (animation) -- Peacock/Hulu

June 11 -- Betty (returning series) -- HBO

June 11 -- Flack (returning series) -- Prime Video

June 11 -- Home Before Dark (returning series) -- Apple TV Plus

June 11 -- Love, Victor (returning series) -- Hulu

June 11 -- Timewasters (comedy) -- IMDb TV

June 13 -- Blindspotting (drama) -- Starz

June 13 -- Tuca & Bertie (returning series) -- Adult Swim