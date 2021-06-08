What’s Premiering This Week (June 7-June 13)
Marvel’s ‘Loki’ series, ‘In the Heights’ movie highlight new debuts
The first full week of June will feature a packed lineup of movie and series debuts heading into the summer television season.
Disney Plus on June 9 will debut its latest live-action Marvel Studios-produced series, Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the God of Mischief from the Marvel theatrical films.
HBO Max will continue its run of debuting movies simultaneously with its theater release with the June 10 premiere of In The Heights, starring Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of June 7 to June 13 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
June 8 -- The Amusement Park (horror movie) -- Shudder
June 9 -- College Sports Inc. (sports documentary) -- Vice
June 9 -- Awake (sci fi movie) -- Netflix
June 10 -- The Cube (game show) -- TBS
June 10 -- Infinite (sci-fi movie) -- Paramount Plus
June 10 -- Starstruck (comedy) -- HBO Max
June 10 -- TrollsTopia (animation) -- Peacock/Hulu
June 11 -- Betty (returning series) -- HBO
June 11 -- Flack (returning series) -- Prime Video
June 11 -- Home Before Dark (returning series) -- Apple TV Plus
June 11 -- Love, Victor (returning series) -- Hulu
June 11 -- Timewasters (comedy) -- IMDb TV
June 13 -- Blindspotting (drama) -- Starz
June 13 -- Tuca & Bertie (returning series) -- Adult Swim
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.