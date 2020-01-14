TCA: Comedy Central Doubles Down on ‘Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens’

Comedy Central has ordered a second season of Awkwafina is Nora From Queens, days ahead of the series premiere. Awkwafina, who picked up a Golden Globe earlier this month for her appearance in The Farewell, created the show, and stars.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens premieres Jan. 22. It is inspired by her real-life growing up in Queens, NY. Raised by her Dad (BD Wong) and Grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (Bowen Yang), Nora Lin leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer-borough NYC.

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour

“We are in awe of Awkwafina’s creative genius on every level and we could not be more excited to embark on a season two with the entire Lin family in Awkwafina is Nora From Queens,” said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, co-heads of original content at Comedy Central

Awkwafina was born Nora Lum.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens is executive produced by Lum, Karey Dornetto, Lucia Aniello, Teresa Hsiao, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First.