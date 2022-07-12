Ava DuVernay Directing ‘Queen Sugar’ Series Finale

Production on the final episode of Queen Sugar has begun in and around New Orleans. Ava DuVernay created Queen Sugar. She directed the pilot, and is directing the series finale too.

The seventh and final season is on OWN this fall.

Over the course of its seven seasons, Queen Sugar has employed 42 women to direct episodes of the show, a DuVernay objective, with 39 of those being first-time scripted television directors in the United States. The final season welcomes seven directors from previous seasons, including DuVernay, Kat Candler, Stacey Muhammad, showrunner Shaz Bennett, Patricia Cardoso, Aurora Guerrero and DeMane Davis.

The series is based on the book by Natalie Baszile and is about three siblings in rural Louisiana dealing with their father’s sudden death and the fate of his sugarcane farm.

Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe are in the cast. Guest stars for season seven include Glynn Turman, Tracie Thoms, Greg Vaughan and Sharon Lawrence.

Queen Sugar is produced by DuVernay’s ARRAY Filmworks and Harpo Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. Executive producers are DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, Paul Garnes and Shaz Bennett.

All previous seasons of Queen Sugar are on Hulu. ■