OWN’s ‘Queen Sugar’ Returns in September

OWN will debut the sixth season of its original drama series Queen Sugar on Sept. 7, the network said Tuesday.

The series, executive produced by Ava DuVernay, continues to follow the exploits of the Bordelons, an African-American family in the Deep South who in the upcoming season will look to reclaim their lives coming out of the pandemic, according to the network.

Queen Sugar stars Kofi Siriboe, Bianca Lawson, Rutina Wesley, McKinley Freeman, and Dawn-Lyen Gardner. Along with DuVernay, the series is executive produced by Oprah Winfrey, Paul Garnes and Anthony Sparks.