Review: ‘Charlie Hustle & The Matter of Pete Rose’ (HBO)

Charlie Hustle & The Matter of Pete Rose, a four-part docuseries, debuts on HBO and Max July 24. The series details the life of the baseball superstar, including, of course, the lifetime ban he got from Major League Baseball in 1989 following an investigation that revealed he bet on ballgames as manager of the Cincinnati Reds.

The first episode, called “The Longshot,” looks at Rose growing up in Cincinnati and moving up to pro baseball. Jon Miller, former MLB announcer, said Rose was a perfect emblem of Cincinnati–a player who didn’t have the most God-given talent, but one that punched well above his weight. An underdog.

C. Trent Rosecrans, who covers the Reds for The Athletic, added, “In some ways, good and bad, Pete Rose is the embodiment of this city.”

It is in spring training that his Charlie Hustle moniker is hatched. Some believe it was said in derision by an opponent chafing at the way the young ballplayer sprinted to first on a walk, when everyone else seemed to be nursing a hangover. Rose being Rose, he clung to the nickname until it emerged as a badge of honor.

Two hour-long episodes air on premiere day, and two more air July 25. Mark Monroe directs.

The second episode, called “The Dirty Work,” sees Rose receive his baseball ban. It also looks at his departure from his hometown Reds, leaving for the Philadelphia Phillies in a four-year, $3.2 million deal that made him the highest paid player in 1979.

“He grew up in Cincinnati. He is Cincinnati,” said filmmaker and fan Chad Lowe. “How can he leave?”

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

The second episode also sees a Rose lawyer meet with MLB execs in recent years about a potential reinstatement.

Those sharing their insights on Rose in the film include former teammates Mike Schmidt and Ken Griffey Sr. and broadcasters Al Michaels, Lesley Visser and Marty Brennaman.

Pete Rose Jr. does as well. Junior said Pete has been a good father. “It felt like my dad is a superhero, period,” he said.

Rose, wearing a variety of shirts with HIT KING embroidered into the collar, goes back and forth when asked, repeatedly, about whether he bet on baseball. His relationship with the truth seems slippery at best. Captured on camera both one-on-one and addressing crowds of fans, Rose shows a lively sense of humor, but still comes off as scuzzy. His passion for gambling–football, horses, dogs and whatever else might present itself–spills over repeatedly in the film.

Charlie Hustle & The Matter of Pete Rose is an entertaining look at a sports figure who many baseball fans want to see in the Hall of Fame, and many others want to see finally admit what he might have done wrong those decades ago. The project gives Rose, now 81, a chance to state his case one final time. Whether he says anything truly meaningful is up to the viewer to decide.